Arsenal report: Gunners in talks with Jarrod Bowen over shock move

Arsenal have made contact with West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen's camp over a potential move this summer.

That's according to one source who say that talks have begun tentatively, with the recently-capped England international over a move to the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners search for depth in attack.

This week, Arsenal concluded a move for highly-rated Brazilian winger Marquinhos – but if the rumours about Bowen are to be believed, Mikel Arteta wants to add even more firepower to his frontline.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Beautiful Game Podcast (opens in new tab) claim that Bowen is being targeted by the Gunners. While the podcast might not be a big name when it comes to transfer scoops, however, they indeed broke the news of Arsenal’s interest in Tammy Abraham last summer, which was later corroborated by other more high-profile outlets.

Bowen has enjoyed an exceptional season at the London Stadium, helping the Irons to the semi-finals of the Europa League and another season of European football. His ability to play through the middle may have also interested Arteta.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Gabriel Jesus since before the season even ended – but the rumours are that the north Londoners will swoop for another forward on top of the Manchester City man.

(Image credit: Getty)

West Ham are unlikely to entertain offers for one of their most prized possessions, however. With the Hammers fending off suitors who may want Declan Rice this summer, it would be a major blow if they were to lose another England star – especially to a rival for European football.

Bowen is valued at around £31.5 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are busy in the transfer market already – and have reportedly already tied up their first deal of the window according to reports.

The search for a striker is ongoing. Gabriel Jesus is still a huge rumour, with the Gunners set to offer him a huge pay rise – though there may yet be stumbling blocks. Gianluca Scamacca remains the Plan B for Arsenal, though both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus star Alvaro Morata have been touted.

In midfield, Carney Chukuemeka of Aston Villa, long-term target Houssem Aouar, Serie A star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Leicester City schemer Youri Tielemans are on the radar. The north Londoners apparently remain confident of convincing Bukayo Saka to stay, too.