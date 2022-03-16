Arsenal report: Gunners launch shock Erling Haaland move to rival Manchester City
By Mark White published
Arsenal are banking on one of the biggest talents in football being tempted by Mikel Arteta's project over the riches of Manchester City
Arsenal have been given a boost in their pursuit of a world-class striker this summer.
It's believed that Mikel Arteta is on the hunt for two forwards to bolster his squad, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah set to walk away from the club for nothing, since their contracts are expiring.
The Gunners went after Dusan Vlahovic in the winter transfer window before his eventual move to Juventus – and now football.london suggest that Erling Haaland could become more of a realistic target than perhaps first thought.
Real Madrid and Manchester City are both leading the race for the Norwegian superstar, who has a phenomenal record of 80 goals in as many games since joining Borussia Dortmund. Haaland's release clause of around £60-70m kicks in this summer but it is believed that wages, add-ons and agent fees will stack up with any deal made.
But with renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming that the money is not something that Haaland is interested in, there's renewed hope that the project that is currently underway in north London – with an exciting core of youngsters and one of the most respected young coaches in Europe – could be enough to turn the 21-year-old's head.
On his podcast, Romano said: "Haaland has always decided, together with his father Alfie and with his agent Mino Raoila and with his family, people close to him considering many factors.
"It is not just about money, or about the badge because if he wanted the badge, if he wanted money. Salzburg or Juventus, you go to Juventus and he decided to go to Salzburg.
"Man United or Borussia Dortmund, you go to Man United and he decided to go to Dortmund. So it is about the project, it is about the manager, it is about what they want to do. But trust me the serious situation is about how he is considering every single factor in every single club. So it is not just about money and it is not just about the badge.
"It is about what they want from him and what kind of project there is around him, around the club, around the manager. There are many factors."
Haaland is valued at around £135m on Transfermarkt.
More Arsenal stories
DEADLINE DAY Barcelona boss Xavi warned NOT to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
PAUL MERSON Arsenal legend tells club to SELL Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe this summer
TRANSFER RUMOURS Gunners could lose out on 'next Zlatan' as Barcelona prepare to spend big again
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.