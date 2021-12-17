Arsenal report: Gunners line up January loan move for classy Juventus midfielder
By Ed McCambridge published
Arsenal are in need of midfield reinforcements and Mikel Arteta sees Juventus star as ideal solution
Arsenal are plotting a January loan move for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, with Mikel Arteta keen to add quality to his midfield over the midseason transfer window.
That is according to Italian news outlet Gazetta, who believe a temporary switch could be on the cards for the Brazilian, with the option of a permanent deal should he impress in north London.
Melo has fallen out of favour in Turin, since singing from Barcelona in a massive £64.8m switch in September 2020. The 25-year-old has made just eight appearances for Juventus this season, and it is reported he would be allowed to leave if the finances were right on a loan move.
Arsenal have been making steady progress under Arteta this season, and enjoy the best home record in the Premier League. However, the Spanish manager knows he is light on quality beyond his best eleven, with players such as Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles not up to the required standard.
Arteta feels Melo would add competition to his midfield, with the Brazilian a slick passer who is capable of playing in a deeper role or further forward when required. The player would be open to the switch and now Gunners fans will be hoping the club can offer a package that suits all parties.
