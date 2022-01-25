Arsenal report: Gunners set to sign one of three strikers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is in the United States to meet with owner Stan Kroenke, as the Gunners boss finalises budgets for a star striker to sign in the coming days.

According to reports from The Athletic, the final three names have been whittled down to Dusan Vlahovic, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak.

With Vlahovic seemingly Juventus-bound, however, he may well be out of the race.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Isak as a plan B to the Fiorentina forward in recent days. The Real Sociedad man has long been on the Gunners' radar but with a £75m release clause, price may be a sticking point – unless the Kroenkes agree to pay the fee in full.

Calvert-Lewin, too, won't come cheap. The Sheffield-born hitman has been injured for much of the season but represents the kind of physical presence that Arteta would like to replace Lacazette with.

With the Gunners targeting top four this season, it really is imperative that the club bring in another forward, given that Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all have uncertain futures in north London. Other options touted for the no.9 role at the Emirates Stadium include Brentford's Ivan Toney and Lille's Jonathan David.

Given that leaks have come out about Arsenal being willing to pay top dollar for Vlahovic though, the club may struggle to negotiate a lower price for whoever they sign.

