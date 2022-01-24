Arsenal report: Gunners to rush deals for TWO stars, as Mikel Arteta pushes for top four

Arsenal are set to ramp up their efforts for reinforcements, with the transfer window just days from closing.

The Gunners put in a lacklustre performance at home to bottom club Burnley on Sunday, with their flaws exposed clearly. A reworked midfield saw Martin Odegaard drop too deep to affect play in the final third, while Alexandre Lacazette had a bad day in front of goal.

Now, it appears that manager Mikel Arteta is set to accelerate efforts to bring in players for both midfield and up front, as the Gunners look to secure a surprise top four finish.

According to Italian outer La Republicca, Arsenal have told Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic that he has a deadline for deciding whether he's going to move to the Emirates Stadium, so that the club can look for alternatives – while midfield target Arthur Melo has agreed terms, according to 90min.

Arsenal were said to be so keen on Vlahovic that he was the only striker that they were pursuing this month. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move but perhaps after such flaws in attack have been laid bare, Arteta has changed his mind about being so selective over a forward.

Arthur's deal, meanwhile, may hinge on other players. Frenkie De Jong has reportedly been offered to Juventus on loan, meaning that the Brazilian is free to link up with Arsenal. The Gunners are apparently not keen on an 18-month stint, however.

Arteta's side don't play another match until February 10.

