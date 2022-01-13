Arsenal report: Gunners to sign Arthur Melo in coming days

Arsenal have turned to Juventus star Arthur Melo in their search for midfield reinforcement and are in advanced talks to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Multiple reports are saying that the Brazilian – who joined the Turin outfit from Barcelona as part of a deal that took Miralem Pjanic in the other direction – is set to join on loan.

Arsenal currently have both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been allowed to join Jose Mourinho's Roma on loan. This leaves the Gunners with just Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga as deeper midfield options.

While Arthur would be an experienced option to add to the centre of the park, a loan option would be a cost-effective solution to Mikel Arteta's squad shortness – while leaving funds free for other signings this month.

The north Londoners are heavily linked with an audacious bid to bring Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic to the club. The Serbian striker could cost up to £60m and is said to be demanding high wages, with Arteta looking to shore up top four this season.

Vlahovic is said to have reservations about coming to London Colney, due to the lack of Champions League football and the breadth of offers he would no doubt have in the summer, with the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle United, Juventus and Bayern Munich apparently interested.

Arsenal have also been linked in recent days with moves for 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo and Empoli controller Samuele Ricci to fix their midfield conundrum

Juventus, meanwhile, may move for Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan to replace Arthur, according to reports.

