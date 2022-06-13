Arsenal report: Gunners will have to pay £45m for Leeds star Raphinha

Arsenal have been told that they will have to pay £45 million to prise Raphinha away from Leeds United.

That's according to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), who says that the Elland Road talisman is valued extremely highly and won't be allowed to leave for any less. Arsenal are looking for depth in attacking areas and would love to have another quality option to use on both wings.

But the Gunners aren't the only names in the hunt for the Brazilian – and could be drawn into a bidding war.

(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United, Barcelona and Chelsea are all circling Raphinha, since they are looking to reinforce in the same area of the pitch as Mikel Arteta. Barcelona may struggle to raise the capital, however, while United are looking at fellow Selecao star Antony of Ajax.

According to rumours, Arsenal will cash in on £72m record signing Nicolas Pepe this summer, who they bought from Lille in 2019, during Unai Emery's tenure as manager. Emery has since gone on record as saying he wanted Wilfried Zaha instead, with Pepe underwhelming in a red and white shirt.

The Ivorian has had flashes of brilliance while in north London but too often has failed to make a consistent impact, losing his place in Arteta's side to Bukayo Saka.

(Image credit: Getty)

Not only would Raphinha challenge the 20-year-old for a starting berth and provide a much-needed rotation option during a congested campaign but the Leeds winger is also capable of operating on either flank.

Raphinha is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are busy in the transfer market already – and have reportedly already tied up their first deal of the window according to reports.

The search for a striker is ongoing. Gabriel Jesus is still a huge rumour, with the Gunners set to offer him a huge pay rise – though there may yet be stumbling blocks. Gianluca Scamacca remains the Plan B for Arsenal, though both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus star Alvaro Morata have been touted.

In midfield, Carney Chukuemeka of Aston Villa, long-term target Houssem Aouar, Serie A star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Leicester City schemer Youri Tielemans are on the radar. The north Londoners apparently remain confident of convincing Bukayo Saka to stay, too.