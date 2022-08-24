Arsenal report: Leicester's decision hands Gunners major Youri Tielemans boost

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans, according to reports.

The Leicester (opens in new tab) midfielder is out of contract in 2023 and could be sold before this summer's transfer deadline on September 1.

Tielemans was left out of Leicester's starting XI for the defeat by Southampton (opens in new tab) last weekend, amid suggestions that he could be on the move.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) are long-term admirers of the Belgium international, and Mikel Arteta is still hoping to add to his squad in the next eight days.

According to Belgian publication Het Nieuwsblad (opens in new tab), Leicester have slashed their asking price after giving up hope that Tielemans will sign a new deal beyond next year.

Leicester were previously holding out for £38m for the former Monaco (opens in new tab) man, who won his current club's Player of the Year award in 2020/21.

But they could now accept as little as £20m for the 25-year-old, with Arsenal now expected to make a bid.

However, Manchester United (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab) have also been linked with Tielemans, and Arsenal could face competition for his signature.

Rodgers admitted that the Belgian, together with Chelsea (opens in new tab) target Wesley Fofana, was not in the right frame of mind to face Southampton last time out.

"If the players aren’t totally focused and committed to the club and being here, or for whatever reason just aren’t in the right mindset, that won’t help us," he said.

"We have to ensure everyone is really focused in order for us to play the best game we can. I will always assess that after the sessions."

Arsenal have made a brilliant start to the 2022/23 campaign and are the only team in the Premier League with a 100 per cent record after three rounds of fixtures.

The Gunners, who already beaten Crystal Palace (opens in new tab), Leicester and Bournemouth (opens in new tab), will be looking to make it four wins from four when Fulham (opens in new tab) visit the Emirates Stadium this weekend.