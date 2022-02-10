Arsenal report: Mikel Arteta could sign the "new Thierry Henry" for just £25m

Arsenal could solve their striker conundrum with another youngster tipped for big things.

Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta has revolutionised the club in the last two years, replacing the older stars in the side with hungrier youngsters. The oldest player in the current squad is now Alexandre Lacazette, 30 – but he's out of contract in the summer.

The Emirates outfit have just Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to choose from when it comes to who to field up front and both are out of contract in the summer. With a failed attempt to land Dusan Vlahovic in January, Arteta is still looking for another forward.

football.london say that Cody Gakpo is one option for Arsenal.

The Dutchman can play across the frontline and has developed into a lethal attacker. While he's most often deployed out wide, the PSV man has an impressive eight goals in 17 appearances whilst operating in the role – and has been likened to Premier League legend Thierry Henry stylistically.

Gakpo signed a new deal last month to ward off suitors but with Arsenal targeting big reinforcements in the summer, they might be keen on spending good money on a young player with a decent scoring record and a history of having captained the side. PSV director John de Jong has already confirmed, too, that there has been interest from big European clubs.

“The interest started early in the season, when he performed well, also with the Dutch national team,” de Jong told PSV TV.

“My goal is to keep him for the season at all times. I don’t know how long we can keep him out of the hands of the big clubs in Europe. How he performs is the most important thing.”

