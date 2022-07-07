Arsenal report: Seven players heading for the exit as Gunners look to raise funds
Arsenal are planning to sell as many as seven players this summer to fund further moves in the transfer market, according to reports.
The Gunners have been active so far, bringing in Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira.
But they’re not done there, and recent reports claimed that a deal for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is close. (opens in new tab)
Arsenal have already splashed out £83 million this summer, and The Sun (opens in new tab) reports that they will now look to trim the first-team squad to raise cash for further deals.
Nicolas Pepe, who arrived at the Emirates for a club record £72 million from Lille two years ago, is among the players who are up for sale.
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson are also on the market.
However, none of the seven have attracted serious bids yet.
Fulham are interested in Leno, while Bellerin and Torreira were linked with permanent moves to the clubs they spent last season on loan at, Real Betis and Fiorentina respectively.
So far this summer, Alexandre Lacazette has departed at the end of his contract to re-join Lyon, and Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos’ loans to Marseille and Stuttgart respectively have been made permanent.
Gabriel Jesus has tied up a move to Arsenal at long last – but one former Manchester City star has slammed his former side, calling the transfer "a mistake".
After completing the signings of Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, the Gunners don't seem content to stop spending. Tammy Abraham has been linked, with Jose Mourinho keen to keep his Roma talisman, while Lens star Cheick Doucoure has been linked and Leeds winger Raphinha rumoured.
There could still be outgoings, too. Hector Bellerin is set to depart the club he made his name for, while Kieran Tierney is a surprise Manchester City target.
