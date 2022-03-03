Arsenal report: Spanish superstar set for bargain Emirates move
By Mark White published
Arsenal are in need of a new midfielder with one impressively cheap recruit looking set for Mikel Arteta's side
Arsenal are at the front of the queue to sign Napoli star Fabian Ruiz this summer.
That's according to reports that suggest the midfielder is set to leave southern Italy, four years after joining from Real Betis. Fabian has just a year left on his contract and I Partenopei don't want to lose him on a free transfer.
Still, the Spaniard won't be bringing in too much money from his exit – with Arsenal expected to pay around £16m for his services.
The Gunners are looking to strengthen in a number of positions in the summer, most notably up front and in midfield. As Mikel Arteta has shifted to a 4-3-3 shape, a volume passer to the left of Thomas Partey has become a necessity: Granit Xhaka can play there but is more comfortable in a double-pivot.
Ruiz fits the bill as a high-quality passer and is left-footed. At 25 years old, he's experienced with his best years ahead of him and at 6'2, he's a physical presence as well as a superb technician.
The Gunners have also been interested in Ruben Neves for the role but Ruiz has the ability to play to a high level as a no.6, no.8 and no.10, while the Wolves man is more defensive-minded.
Ruiz is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt.
