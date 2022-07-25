Arsenal report: Meeting held with England winger over sensational transfer

Arsenal have apparently held a meeting with an England star's representatives over a prospective move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have had one of the busiest summers of any big side, bringing in five players so far. Their spree began modestly with United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian youngster Marquinhos joining, before a surprise move for Porto playmaker Fabio Vieira materialised.

In recent weeks, the north Londoners have tied up transfers for Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. If rumours are to be believed, they may not be finished with raiding Premier League sides.

According to Teamnewsandtix (opens in new tab), Arsenal have held a meeting with the representatives of West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen over a move from east London to north. Though the source is not particularly renowned as an insider, it would correlate with the Gunners' action in the transfer market.

Mikel Arteta was rumoured to have huge interest in a move for Leeds United star Raphinha but the club opted not to embroil themselves in a bidding war for the star, who eventually chose Barcelona over Chelsea.

A left-footed right-winger who can offer an option on the left seems to be the priority for Arteta, who is looking to replace Nicolas Pepe – despite the Ivorian's Instagram omission (opens in new tab) that he's committed to the cause.

Bowen would likely be a rotational option on the right –perhaps even in the middle –offering a threat around the box and creativity in linking with teammates, just as he has at West Ham since joining from Hull City.

The sticking point may well be the fee, however. Bowen is, naturally, highly rated by West Ham – and the Irons don't need to sell a prized asset like him. The 25-year-old is under contract for another three years and though Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) value him to be worth around £38 million it's likely that West Ham would demand closer to £50m.

Arsenal could also track the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Cody Gakpo (opens in new tab) in their search for strength out wide.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has declared that the Gunners aren't finished with their spending this summer.

Lucas Paqueta has been heavily rumoured as a target in the centre of midfield, as has Youri Tielemans of Leicester City. Arthur Melo has been touted, too, though new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko – who says its his dream come true to join his boyhood club – can play in midfield as well. N'Golo Kante has also been linked.

A big-money winger seemingly remains the last piece of the puzzle for the Gunners, while Gabriel Jesus' agent has revealed other sides were in for the striker and one wonderkid has departed the Emirates.