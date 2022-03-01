Arsenal report: Gunners have the edge over Real Madrid to sign wonderkid midfielder

Arsenal are interested in River Plate star Enzo Perez and could beat Real Madrid to signing the Argentinian this summer.

The Gunners have had plenty of transfer churn in recent months, as Mikel Arteta overhauls his team and reduces the age profile of the squad. Midfield, however, is still a concerning area, with just Mohamed Elneny (whose contract expires this summer), Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey as senior first-teamers alongside Martin Odegaard.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is on loan at Roma and destined for an exit sooner rather than later, while Albert Sambi Lokonga and Charlie Patino options for the future. It seems as though 21-year-old Perez could be a similar buy, too – though the youngster could provide added bite and verticality to the north Londoners' midfield.

A slight player who will remind many fans of Lucas Torreira, Perez is much more aggressive in his will to win the ball and drive it forward. Real Madrid have been interested in his services but it seems as if Arsenal could well recruit the Argentinian first.

Arteta can offer something that Los Blancos can't, in the form of consistent appearances, with Lokonga and Patino already having featured this season. Real, meanwhile, have the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric ahead in the pecking order, Fede Valverde to step in and Eduardo Camavinga as a long-term solution.

Arsenal are looking for a volume passer in their midfield and the speed and efficiency of Perez's game is no doubt a factor in the interest that Arteta has shown. The youngster has featured more on the right of a midfield three than on the left, however, where the Emirates outfit may look to upgrade on Granit Xhaka.

Perez is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth around £5.8m.

