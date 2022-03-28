Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe reveals the changing room ringleader for his and Bukayo Saka’s ‘Rockin’ All Over The World’ chant

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has revealed that the rest of the squad can't stop singing the chant written about him and teammate, Bukayo Saka.

The pair are the subject of a chant sung by Arsenal fans to the tune of Rockin' All Over The World made famous by dad rockers, Status Quo, back in the 1970s – and it's such a catchy tune that it has the dressing room joining in on the chorus.

"Everyone’s always singing it in the changing room! And for away games they’re always playing it on the coach," Smith Rowe told FFT exclusively in the new issue, an Arsenal special with in-depth insight and interviews from the no.10, Aaron Ramsdale and Gabriel Martinelli. So who puts on the song behind the scenes?

"Aaron Ramsdale is the ringleader; he’s DJ and it’s the first song he puts on after a game," Smith Rowe reveals. "Who would have thought there’d be a song about us?! It’s crazy. I’d never even heard it before!"

Smith Rowe is having a storming season with the Gunners, leading in the scoring stakes for the Gunners despite starting on the bench recently. The England international first lit up the Emirates this season with a goal at home to Tottenham – which he described as the best day of his life. His dad, on the other hand, is a Spurs fan…

"I don’t think I can put it into words!" He says now. "That’s probably the best moment I’ve ever had. My family were there, seeing me score that goal – my first at that end. There’s no better feeling, and against Spurs as well. I can’t really describe it at the time… and yeah, [my dad] was there as well! But I think he was happy. I think it would have been a win-win for him…"

"[This season,] it’s been a bit up and down – I’ve had a few injuries and been ill, so I’ve not played as much as I wanted to. But like you say, I’m also the top goalscorer and really happy about that. In general, the team is doing really well and that’s most important."

