Arsenal still backing Mikel Arteta despite poor start to new season - report

Mikel Arteta retains the backing of the Arsenal hierarchy despite a difficult start to the season, according to reports.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Chelsea on Sunday following a defeat by the same scoreline by Brentford on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last season, missing out on qualification for European competition for the first time since 1995/96.

With Manchester City up next, there is a good chance that the north Londoners will begin the season with three consecutive defeats.

Arteta received some criticism after his team's latest loss, although there was a clear gulf in class in the teams fielded by Arsenal and Chelsea at the weekend.

The powers that be at the Emirates Stadium appear to recognise that too.

According to the Daily Mail, the Arsenal hierarchy is backing Arteta to put things right.

They acknowledge that the start of the season was always going to be difficult, with Arsenal facing the European champions and the Premier League champions in consecutive fixtures.

They are also aware that COVID-19 has had an adverse effect, with Alexandre Lacazette, Ben White and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having all tested positive in the last couple of weeks.

Arteta will be given time to put things right, the report states, but the pressure will build if results have not improved in the next few months.

Arsenal have spent £130m this summer, bringing in the likes of White, Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arteta is approaching his second anniversary in charge of the north London outfit, and he must show the board that he is still the right man for the job.

Another defeat is to be expected when the Gunners face Manchester City on Saturday.

Arteta must therefore ensure Arsenal have a positive September, or he could soon find himself fighting to save his job.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on the standard price!

NOW READ

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

FEATURE From fat jokes to the Ballon d'Or: How Gerd Müller became "Muhammad Ali of the penalty box"

2021/22 80 players across Europe you need to watch this season