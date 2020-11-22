Arsenal transfer news: Former Gunners striker expects January activity

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith believes Mikel Arteta will be keen to add to his squad in upcoming transfer windows.

The Spaniard signed Thomas Partey, Willian, Gabriel and Runar Alex Runarsson in his first summer in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal have endured a mixed start to the season and sit 12th in the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Leeds.

And Smith believes Arteta will still want more reinforcements, with the January transfer window now just six weeks away from opening.

“I'm sure Mikel Arteta would like to add to the players he's already got. Willian's come in and not quite reached the levels he had at Chelsea, [Nicolas] Pepe is hot and cold, for £70-odd million, that's been a disappointing signing so far, Alexandre Lacazette hasn't kicked on from his first season as well,” he told Sky Sports.

"The accent there on the training ground has been on organisation, defensive resolve, not being an easy touch, which he has certainly achieved. [Aston] Villa beat them convincingly on the night before the international break, but this season you know what you're going to get defensively from Arsenal.

"When you do work so hard on something like that, quite often your attacking edge can get blunted and we've seen that. It's striking the right balance between the two, and it's a long-term process.

"Eddie Nketiah is a little inexperienced to lean on week in, week out, and Gabriel Martinelli is still a way off, as good as he is. So yeah, that is an area that Arteta might be a little worried about."

Arsenal have taken 12 points from their first eight games this season, winning four and losing four.

The Gunners have conceded just 10 goals – only Wolves, Leicester and Tottenham have let in fewer – but have scored only nine to date.

