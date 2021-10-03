Arsenal transfer news: Gunners could battle Barcelona for Raheem Sterling

Arsenal and Barcelona are both weighing up moves for Raheem Sterling, according to reports.

The England international faces an uncertain future at Manchester City despite clear-the-air talks with Pep Guardiola.

Sterling and his manager are said to have agreed to disagree on certain matters following the forward's return from Euro 2020, when he was named in UEFA's Team of the Tournament.

The former Liverpool man found himself in and out of the team towards the end of last season, and that has continued at the start of this term.

With Sterling now into the final year and a half of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, the next few months could determine his future.

If game time continues to be hard to come by, the 26-year-old might be inclined to seek pastures new.

City will not want to lose him for nothing in 2023, so a transfer next summer cannot be ruled out.

According to Catalan outlet Onze, Barcelona have earmarked Sterling as an alternative to principal target Dani Olmo.

The Blaugrana are keen to sign the Spaniard from RB Leipzig, but Sterling could be a more viable option given his contractual situation.

Barcelona will also face competition for Olmo, who is attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United too.

They will not have a free run at Sterling either, with the Daily Star reporting that Arsenal are monitoring the situation.

The Gunners are already drawing up a shortlist for next summer and Sterling features prominently on it.

Mikel Arteta worked with Sterling during his time as Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad.

And the Spaniard hopes to capitalise on his existing relationship with the winger by luring him to Arsenal.

The north Londoners could have an advantage over Barcelona when it comes to meeting Sterling's wage demands, given the financial turmoil in which the La Liga giants are embroiled.

