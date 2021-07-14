Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye £35m offer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves

Arsenal are planning a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is seeking to bolster his options in the engine room ahead of his second full season at the helm.

Dani Ceballos has returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell, while Matteo Guendouzi will spend the 2021/22 campaign at Marseille.

Granit Xhaka also looks set to bid farewell to the Emirates Stadium, with Roma leading the race to sign him.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, a midfielder from Anderlecht, is close to completing a move to Arsenal.

But Arteta is still on the lookout for more new faces, with Neves among the names on his and Edu's wish list.

The Sun report that Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese superagent who represents Neves, is in talks with Edu, Arsenal's technical director.

The Gunners have also been tracking Houssem Aouar, but the France international is a target for several other clubs.

Neves might be an easier deal to pull off, with Mendes helping to facilitate the move.

However, the story states that Wolves' £35m asking price could be a stumbling block in negotiations.

With Arsenal set to make an offer of £50m for Ben White, there might not be much money left in the budget.

However, the Gunners do not have to worry about Spurs beating them to Neves' signature.

The report states that Tottenham will not make a move for the midfielder, who worked with Nuno Espirito Santo at Wolves.

Neves would appear to be an astute replacement for Xhaka. He plays a similar deep-lying role, but is not quite as rash off the ball.

Neves also has Premier League experience and would not need to adapt to a new country.

But while Arsenal are willing to back Arteta in the transfer market, money is not unlimited.

And given the Gunners chased Aouar last summer, he may well remain their primary midfield target.

