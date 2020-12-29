Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye shock swoop for former Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Arsenal are weighing up a surprise move for former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to reports.

Costa could leave Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, with Diego Simeone willing to sanction his departure.

The Spain international returned to Atletico from Chelsea at the start of 2018 but has slipped down the pecking order since Luis Suarez arrived at the club in the summer.

Costa is out of contract in June 2021 but he has reportedly asked to leave the club when the transfer market reopens next month.

Atletico may yet attempt to keep hold of Costa until the end of his deal, but the striker will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-Spanish clubs from New Year’s Day onwards.

And according to AS , Arsenal are among the sides keeping tabs on the situation as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Mikel Arteta’s side recorded a much-needed 3-1 victory over Chelsea on Boxing Day, but they remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have both been below par for much of the campaign to date.

Arsenal have scored just 15 goals in 15 games, with only the bottom four clubs possessing inferior records.

Arteta is therefore keen to add another centre-forward to his ranks, and Costa is one name under consideration.

The Brazil-born striker would also add some aggression and grit to the Gunners team, while he already has Premier League experience after a successful spell at Chelsea.

Costa wants to continue playing in Europe and believes he has another two or three seasons at the top left in him.

Arsenal’s absence from the Champions League hands them an advantage in the race to sign the 32-year-old, as Atletico are wary of letting him go to a direct rival.

NOW READ

GIVEAWAY Win prizes every day during FourFourTwo's 12 Days of Christmas

FAREWELL Maradona, Charlton, Rossi and more: the footballing icons who left us in 2020

FEATURE Fans 1 Chewbacca 0: What it was like to go to a Boxing Day match... with an actual crowd