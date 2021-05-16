Arsenal transfer news: Gunners hope to beat Manchester City to Ryan Bertrand signing

Arsenal are preparing to step up their interest in Ryan Bertrand as they seek to win the race for his signature, according to reports.

Southampton confirmed earlier this week that the left-back will depart St Mary’s when his contract expires this summer.

Bertrand has made 244 appearances for the club after moving to the south coast in 2014.

He will be playing his football elsewhere next season, though, with Arsenal having already shown an interest in the 19-time England international.

According to the Daily Mail , the Gunners are looking to steal a march on other interested parties by tabling an offer as soon as possible.

Mikel Arteta is keen to sign another left-back to provide cover and competition for Kieran Tierney.

However, Manchester City are long-term admirers of Bertrand and could also offer him a deal.

Benjamin Mendy has been linked with the exit door and Bertrand would bring experience to the role of back-up left-back.

Arsenal remain at the front of the queue to sign the 31-year-old, but they could yet face competition from the Premier League champions.

“After many months of hard decision making, I have decided to leave Southampton Football Club,” Bertrand wrote on social media.

“This has only been decided in the last 48 hours and comments that I had not accepted an offer previously are not true.

“I want to thank all the fans for welcoming me to this football club and supporting me endlessly. All the support staff behind the scenes, I thank you.

“Also, special thanks to the Liebherr family. It is a shame I cannot experience a full crowd at St Mary’s one more time.

“As this year has shown us, football is nothing without the fans. Arriving at Southampton seven years ago, I soon realised what a family-orientated club this is. A true peoples’ club!”

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Raheem Sterling exclusive: “If England don’t feel like we can win Euro 2020, we might as well not bother going”

INTERVIEW Ivan Toney exclusive: "I'm the best player in the Football League, now I want to do the same in the Premier League!"

QUIZ! Can you name the 100 most valuable English, Welsh and Scottish players?