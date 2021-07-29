Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'not in contact' with Ajax over Andre Onana

Arsenal's interest in Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana appears to have cooled.

That is according to the club's former star Marc Overmars, who currently works as the Dutch side's director of football.

Onana has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks, as Arsenal seek a replacement for Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentine departed the club last summer, and Runar Alex Runarsson did not impress as his deputy.

Arsenal then signed Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in January, but he has since joined Real Sociedad.

The Gunners may yet bring another goalkeeper to the club, but Onana seems to have slipped down their shopping list.

Indeed, Lyon are now leading the race for the Cameroon international, who is out of action until November after being handed a nine-month ban after testing positive for a banned substance.

“I’m not sure if we’ll get to a deal with Lyon," Overmars told Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

“There hasn’t been contact for a week. Another club was interested but they already got another goalie.

“Arsenal were also mentioned but I haven’t had any contact with them.”

The Gunners now seem to have turned their attention to Aaron Ramsdale, who was relegated with Sheffield United last term.

But the Blades are keen to keep hold of their No.1 as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

"I will be hurt if they [Ramsdale and Sander Berge] leave my team. I understand this possibility exists but I hope that will not happen," said Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

It is unclear how much Arsenal would be willing to pay for Ramsdale, who might not welcome the prospect of sitting on the bench all season.

Bernd Leno's future is uncertain, though, and perhaps the Gunners view Ramsdale as the ideal long-term replacement for the German.

Arsenal fans will certainly hope to see more deals done before the start of the season in two weeks' time.

