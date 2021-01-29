Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to battle Serie A quartet for Sevilla’s Joan Jordan

Sevilla’s Joan Jordan price tag ended any Arsenal hopes of a January signing, but the Gunners are reportedly set to compete with four Italian giants for his signature in the summer.

The 26-year-old is enjoying an impressive campaign with the La Liga side under boss Julen Lopetegui, helping them to fourth place in the standings.

According to Calciomercato.it, Jordan has been on the Gunners’ wish list for some time and the Premier League side wanted to snap him up this month.

However, Sevilla’s €30 million demands forced them to give up on the idea for now and postpone a potential signing until the end of the season.

Arsenal will face serious competition from Serie A though, as Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli and Roma are monitoring the box-to-box midfielder.

All four of the Italian giants have made enquiries about Jordan, who Sevilla could be tempted to cash in on this summer, when he will have two years left on his contract.

If Sevilla’s demands are met, it will mark a significant profit on the fee of around €14m that they paid Eibar for his services in July 2019.

