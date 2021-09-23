Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to make Bernd Leno available in January

Arsenal will listen to offers for Bernd Leno when the transfer market reopens in January, according to reports.

The German has lost his status as the club's No.1 goalkeeper since Aaron Ramsdale's arrival last month.

Leno has indicated that he is not planning to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, and Arsenal therefore began preparing for life after the former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper.

The 29-year-old, who moved to north London in 2018, will be a free agent next summer.

Arsenal pre-empted his departure by agreeing a deal to sign Ramsdale from Sheffield United in the summer.

That move was questioned by many fans but the England international has had a bright start to his Arsenal career.

Mikel Arteta has demonstrated he has faith in Ramsdale by making him his first-choice goalkeeper.

Leno will struggle to force his way back into the team unless the 23-year-old suffers an injury.

According to Eurosport, Arsenal are prepared to let the German move on in the winter window.

Selling him in January could see the Gunners receive a transfer fee for a player they acquired for £22.5m.

However, Leno will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in the new year.

Moving on a free transfer next summer might be preferable if it allows the goalkeeper to pocket a larger signing-on fee.

Asked in April whether he had begun talks with Arsenal over a new contract, Leno replied: "Not yet and at the moment it's not the time to speak about the future.

“I know that I still have two years left on my contract and I'm also 29. For a goalkeeper, that's not too old. I've still got some years to go.

“I’m very happy at the club. I don't know what will come in the future, but I'm open to everything. Maybe for a new adventure or to stay at Arsenal.

"Like I said, I don't think about my future because two years is a long time. At the moment there are no conversations with the club or anything else.”

