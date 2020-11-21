Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to offer staggered deal for Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai

Arsenal have reportedly worked out a way to finance a move for RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Gunners have been regularly linked with a move for the 20-year-old, who was named Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2019/20.

According to the Mirror, the Hungary international has a £23 million release clause in his contract with the Austrian club.

Arsenal hope to trigger this by spreading the payment over three yearly instalments, rather than coughing up the entire fee up front.

But they could face stiff competition, as Real Madrid, AC Milan and Salzburg’s sister club RB Leipzig have also shown interest in the youngster for January.

Szoboszlai joined Salzburg in 2018 and has helped the club to three consecutive league titles in Austria, as well as two Austrian Cups.

During a breakthrough season last term, the midfielder notched 12 goals and provided 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

He also broke into the senior Hungary setup last year, and recently scored a late winner in his country’s play-off against Iceland to book a place at Euro 2020 next summer.

So far this season, Szoboszlai has scored five goals and registered five assists in 13 games, including two goals in the Champions League, one against Lokomotiv Moscow and the other at Atletico Madrid.

