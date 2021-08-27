Artur Boruc had a hand in Josip Juranovic’s move to Celtic
By PA Staff
A glowing reference from Artur Boruc was one of the reasons Josip Juranovic made his move to Celtic.
The Croatia right-back sought advice from his then Legia Warsaw team-mate when Celtic made their interest known earlier this month.
Polish goalkeeper Boruc spent five eventful years at Celtic Park and was a hero of the Hoops support.
“He was telling me this is a big club with big support behind him,” Juranovic said. “He is one of the reasons why I am here.
“I know I have made a good step because Celtic are a huge club in Europe and also because the manager plays with very high full-backs and attacking football.”
The 26-year-old could be set for a high-profile debut against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.
“I am so excited and I cannot wait for Sunday,” he said. “I spoke with Artur and he said it is a huge game. That’s what I want, maximum pressure, and you must concentrate 100 per cent from the first to the last minute, because if you make a mistake it’s a huge mistake for the team.”
Juranovic could come up against fellow Croatia full-back Borna Barisic.
“I can’t wait to face him,” he said. “I played against him in Croatia, I was playing for Hajduk Split and he was playing for Osijek, and I had a good result against him.”
