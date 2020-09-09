Aston Villa complete Ollie Watkins signing

Aston Villa have signed Brentford striker Ollie Watkins on a five-year deal.

The 24-year-old scored 26 goals as the Bees reached the Championship play-off final last season.

Manager Dean Smith said: “Ollie has developed into one of the most sought-after strikers in the country and we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Aston Villa shirt.”

Ollie Watkins: Announced. ✅— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 9, 2020

Reports had suggested Villa were prepared to pay a club-record £28million, rising to a potential £33million, for the forward.

The club had previously been linked with Callum Wilson, who instead joined Newcastle from Bournemouth.

Watkins, who previously played under Smith at Brentford, said: “I am so excited to join Aston Villa and to reunite with Dean Smith as my head coach. I cannot wait to wear the famous claret and blue in the Premier League. I want to do something special here and score some goals.”