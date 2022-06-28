Aston Villa unveil plans to redevelop Villa Park into ‘world-class’ venue

Aston Villa have revealed details of their plan to redevelop the area around Villa Park and increase stadium capacity to over 50,000.

The club have launched a pre-application planning consultation on the plans, which include a new North Stand and improvements to the existing Trinity Stand.

The plans also incorporate commercial areas and a community space, and Villa hope work on the improvements will begin next year.

The four-week pre-planning phase is designed to enable local residents and businesses to complete a survey and have their say on the plans.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “We are excited to share our vision for Villa Park to become a world-class sporting venue and thriving community destination.

“The redevelopment of the stadium is vital to the club to satisfy growing demand. By elevating the hospitality offering at Villa Park, we want to enhance the matchday experience and create a year-round entertainment venue to benefit both the community and our fans.”