Atletico Madrid v Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 23 February, 8pm GMT

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to continue his fine start to life as Chelsea manager when his new side face Atletico Madrid in Bucharest on Tuesday.

The German has yet to taste defeat since replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat around a month ago. Tuchel has won four and drawn two of his Premier League matches in charge, the latest of which was a 1-1 stalemate against Southampton at the weekend.

That was arguably Chelsea’s flattest performance of Tuchel’s reign to date, but the Blues are in a much stronger position in the top-four race than they were prior to his appointment. Indeed, a solitary point is all that separates Chelsea from the final Champions League qualification spot with 13 rounds of fixtures still to play. The Blues are 17/10 underdogs to win this clash, via 888sport.

As well as qualifying for next season’s edition of Europe’s foremost club competition, Chelsea will be hoping to go deep in the tournament this campaign. They have not made it beyond the round of 16 since reaching the semi-finals in 2014, when they were knocked out by Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. That is a disappointing record given Chelsea have won the Premier League title twice since then, and Tuchel will be looking to lay down an early marker by guiding the club into the last eight for the first time in seven years.

Atletico are top of La Liga as the business end of the campaign approaches, although Simeone will feel his side should be more than three points clear at the summit. His side are 19/10 favourites for the win. Atletico have won only one of their last four games in Spain’s top flight, and Chelsea will hope to take advantage of their dip in form this week. You can back the draw at 2/1 with 888sport.

Tuchel will have to make do without Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, but Tammy Abraham could be passed fit in time to feature.

Atletico’s line-up for the first leg will not include any of Jose Gimenez, Hector Herrera or Yannick Carrasco.

Terms and conditions apply: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

Use a VPN to watch an Atletico Madrid v Chelsea live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal