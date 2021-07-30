Austrian midfielder David Cancola made to wait for Ross County debut
By PA Staff
Austrian midfielder David Cancola will have to wait for his Ross County debut.
County begin their cinch Premiership campaign against St Johnstone on Saturday but the new signing from Slovan Liberec is in quarantine until Monday.
County have been trying to sort a loan deal for Arsenal defender Harry Clarke.
Chris Kane is unlikely to start for St Johnstone.
The striker has not had the same game time as his team-mates during pre-season.
However, Kane could feature from the bench in Dingwall.
