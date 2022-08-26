Ayr maintain unbeaten start with home victory over Dundee
By PA Staff published
Ayr continue to set the pace in the cinch Championship after a 3-1 win at home to Dundee.
The visitors scored with their first attack of the match after only four minutes, Luke McCowan’s cross turned back in by Paul McMullan for Zak Rudden to fire home.
Ayr equalised 13 minutes later when Frankie Musonda headed down a corner and Dipo Akinyemi applied the finish.
Jordan Houston curled a superb second for the hosts shortly after the hour mark and moments later Akinyemi made it three.
Dundee lost Ryan Sweeney to a red card for a second booking near the end.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.