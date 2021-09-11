Ayr see off Dunfermline to pick up first win of season

Ayr picked up their first win of the cinch Championship season with a 3-1 home victory over fellow strugglers Dunfermline.

The Honest Men, under the caretaker leadership of Jim Duffy following the departure of David Hopkin, were quick out of the blocks.

Tomi Adeloye opened the scoring in the third minute, providing the right finish after receiving the ball from Daire O’Connor.

It was 2-0 in the 25th minute when Cameron Salkeld headed home, only for Nikolay Todorov to get the visitors back into the contest three minutes later from close range.

Adeloye wrapped up the win in the 63rd minute, his sixth goal in nine matches this season ensuring Dunfermline would still be searching a first victory of the campaign.