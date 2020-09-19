Back to plan A for Wolves against Manchester City

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could revert to the starting XI which won at Sheffield United for Monday evening’s visit of Manchester City.

Nuno made numerous changes to his team for Thursday’s Carabao Cup loss to Stoke, including a debut for record buy Fabio Silva, following the 2-0 top-flight success at Bramall Lane.

New signing Ki-Jana Hoever is not eligible to feature, while fellow defender Jonny remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury which will keep him out until next year.

City are still missing record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has been out since undergoing knee surgery in June.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is unlikely to be involved after only returning to training on Friday following his positive test for Covid-19, but winger Riyad Mahrez is in contention after a similar issue.

New signings Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres could make their debuts but Bernardo Silva is a doubt after suffering a muscle problem on international duty.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Vinagre, Coady, Boly, Saiss, Marcal, Kilman, Buur, Moutinho, Neves, Dendoncker, Vitinha, Neto, Podence, Jota, Traore, Silva, Jimenez, Campana.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Ake, Fernandinho, Garcia, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Torres, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus, Doyle.