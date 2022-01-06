Bali Mumba targeting survival with Peterborough after agreeing loan move

Bali Mumba is keen to help Peterborough secure their Sky Bet Championship status after signing on loan from Norwich until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joins the Posh after featuring three times for the Canaries this season, including a second-half substitute appearance in a defeat by Manchester City earlier in the season.

Speaking to Peterborough’s website, Mumba said: “I am really happy to be here and can’t wait to get started.

“My experience at Norwich so far has been really good and this is an opportunity for me to go out and play first-team football and try and help Posh achieve their targets this season, which is remaining in this division.”