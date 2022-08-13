Ballon d'Or Femenin 2022: Shortlist revealed for best women's footballer in world
Who will pick up the Ballon d'Or Femenin 2022 as the best women's footballer on the planet? The shortlist is here...
The Ballon d'Or Femenin 2022 shortlist has been announced, as we wait to see who will be honoured as the best women's footballer in the world for 2021/22.
Previous recipient Alexia Putellas leads a 20-player shortlist which features several of England's Euro 2022-winning heroes.
Inaugurated in 2018, this year will see the award given for the fourth time. Here's who's in contention...
Ballon d'Or Femenin 2022 nominees
- Selma Bacha (Lyon & France)
- Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona & Sweden)
- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal & Netherlands)
- Lucy Bronze (Barcelona & England)
- Sam Kerr (Chelsea & Australia)
- Christiane Endler (Lyon & Chile)
- Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg & Germany)
- Kadidiatou Diani (PSG & France)
- Cararina Macario (Lyon & United States)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona & Spain)
- Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg & Germany)
- Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona & Spain)
- Wendie Renard (Lyon & France)
- Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave & United States)
- Beth Mead (Arsenal & England)
- Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona & Nigeria)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG & France)
- Millie Bright (Chelsea & England)
- Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit & United States)
- Ada Hegerberg (Lyon & Norway)
