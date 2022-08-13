Barcelona register Lewandowski and new signings ahead of LaLiga, except for Kounde

Barcelona have finally registered new signings Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Franck Kessi and Andreas Christensen ahead of their LaLiga kick-off on Saturday, but Jules Kounde will have to wait.

The Catalan club have activated a series of 'financial levers' this summer in order to sign players despite huge debts, but were still not in a position to register those footballers for LaLiga, which has strict FFP-style rules on spending.

Barça have raised almost €600 million by selling off their domestic television rights for the next 25 years and brought in an additional €100m following the sale of 25% of their in-house production company.

On Friday, the Blaugrana announced they were selling off an additional 24.5% of Barça Studios to Orpheus Media for €100m.

That allowed the new signings to be registered later in the day, along with winger Ousmane Dembele and midfielder Sergi Roberto after both of those players signed new contracts this summer.

All of those can therefore feature in tonight's LaLiga clash at home to Rayo Vallecano, but defender Jules Kounde remains ineligible as Barcelona were only able to register six of the seven players.

Kounde has been injured recently and with Barça well covered at centre-back, the most logical decision was to leave out the French international for now, with a view to registering him when he is match fit.

Barça are still hoping to balance the books and create more leeway by reducing the salary of Gerard Pique, while several players could still leave the club before the transfer window closes at the end of August.