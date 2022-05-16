Barcelona shirt deal: There's 30% off this season's iconic "90s-style" pre-match top

There's a Barcelona shirt deal you need to see this week – with the beautiful 2021/22 pre-match shirt now cheaper than ever.

There's almost 30% off the iconic pre-match shirt from this season, which has been reduced towards the end of the season. The shirt has become an instant classic with Camp Nou stars wearing it during warm-ups during this campaign – and it's part of Barça heritage.

The shirt is based on the 1995-97 away shirt that was originally made by Kappa. Back then, the top was a teal green – but this one incorporates the Blaugrana colours of the club's home shirts.

Back then, the Kappa kit was worn by the likes of Pep Guardiola and Ronaldo in the Cup Winners' Cup final of 1997, as Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain.

(Image credit: Getty)

That season, the Catalans completed a historic treble under the tutelage of Sir Bobby Robson. Soon after Nike took over the sponsorship of Barcelona – and the American manufacturer are still making the kits today.

This shirt might just be even nicer, though.

(Image credit: Getty)

A couple of seasons ago, Barça brought back the teal with Nike introducing a change shirt that took cues from that classic shirt – but this is a much more obvious nod to the original top and one that fans will be sure to want added to their collection.

Both men and women's Barcelona teams are set to be sponsored by music service Spotify as of next season, with Rakuten and Stanley relinquishing their rights.