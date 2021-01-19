Barcelona transfer news: Leonardo insists PSG are still keen to sign Lionel Messi

PSG sporting director Leonardo says the French club are still keen to sign Lionel Messi at the end of the season.

PSG were among the clubs linked with a move for the Barcelona forward last summer.

Messi tried to depart the Camp Nou at the start of the campaign, only to be denied a move by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

However, the Argentine’s future is still unresolved and he will have the chance to leave Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

Messi’s contract in Catalonia expires on June 30 and Manchester City, PSG and others are thought to be keeping close tabs on the situation.

Messi himself may wait to see the outcome of the upcoming presidential election at Barcelona before making a decision.

The vote was originally scheduled to take place on January 24 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

PSG already have a star-studded forward line comprising Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi, but Leonardo says they are still keen to bring Messi to the Parc des Princes.

“Great players like Messi will always be on PSG’s wish list,” he told France Football .

“But of course it’s not the moment to talk about or dream of that. But we’re at the big table of those who are following this issue closely.

“In fact we’re not sat at this table but our chair is reserved there. Four months in football is an eternity, especially in these times.”

Neymar and Mbappe have both been linked with moves away from PSG, but Leonardo says the club have “good feelings” about their futures.

I hope they are convinced PSG is a good place to play for an ambitious player of a high level,” he added.

“We only have to find a deal between their wishes and demands, our expectations and means.

“We don’t have to beg them to stay. There are more arguments than that. Those who really want to stay will stay. We speak regularly and have good feelings about these two topics.”

