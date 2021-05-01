Barcelona transfer news: Lionel Messi set to take pay cut to stay at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future could soon be resolved, with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly set to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Messi, who turns 34 in June, had briefly looked to be on his way out of Barca last summer but should now take his association with the Catalan giants into an 18th season at least.

According to Eurosport, the Argentine has informed club president Joan Laporta that he is happy to sign a new deal with reduced terms, as long as Barca make big moves in the transfer market this summer.

Laporta is said to have told Messi that the club are plotting a bid for Erling Haaland – although it remains to be seen if financially-embattled Barca could afford a move for the £154 million-valued Borussia Dortmund striker, with Laporta in talks with an investment firm to secure funds.

Manager Ronald Koeman has also reportedly highlighted Lyon forward and Dutch compatriot Memphis Depay as a potential target.

Messi has notched 34 goals in 43 appearances this season, breaking the 30-goal mark for the 13th consecutive campaign.

Barca remain in contention to regain the La Liga title, having lifted the Copa del Rey with a 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao last month.

