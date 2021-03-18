Barcelona transfer news: ‘You know you can’t leave’, Barca president Joan Laporta tells Lionel Messi

Returning Barcelona president Joan Laporta has pleaded with Lionel Messi to stay at the club amid uncertainty over the Argentinian’s future.

Messi submitted a transfer request last summer before reluctantly agreeing to stay on, and his contract expires at the end of the season.

Laporta was sworn in as president for a second time on Wednesday, having previously led the Catalan club from 2003-2010.

He confronted the question on everyone’s minds by directly addressing Messi during his opening speech to members.

"In our first spell we had the best players in Barca history, but if we were successful it was because we had stability," Laporta said.

"It is Barcelona's unity which gives you stability and I invite everyone at Barcelona to think about what they can do for Barca.

"I am here to make decisions, like convincing Leo to carry on, taking advantage of the fact that he is here. He knows that.

"You know the affection I hold for you and we will do whatever it takes to keep you here. You know you cannot leave, Leo.

"We will not be able to do it alone. As our anthem says, we are strong all together. More so in these most difficult times. We know how to do it.

"When the pandemic is over our revenue will return. That will be fixed. There will be strong leadership, because I am well-accompanied.

"We will make decisions. To defend the club you have to live and breathe it and we do that as much as possible."

Manchester City and PSG have been linked with a move for Messi should he decide to leave his boyhood club.

The Barca captain has scored 27 goals in 35 games in all competitions this season, but saw his side crash out of the Champions League this week with a 5-2 aggregate defeat to PSG.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?