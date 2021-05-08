Barcelona v Atletico Madrid live stream: how to watch La Liga wherever you are in the world

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid live stream, LaLigaTV, Saturday May 8, 3.15pm BST

Two points separate first-placed Atletico Madrid from Barcelona in third ahead of a huge match at Camp Nou on Saturday in a thrilling La Liga title race.

Four teams are still in contention for the Spanish title with four games to go; Atleti are top on 76 points, with Real Madrid and Barcelona just behind on 74 and outsiders Sevilla on 70.

Despite their struggles this season, Barca are still on course for a league and cup double after lifting the Copa del Rey last month.

Both these sides have wobbled recently, with the Catalans losing to Granada at the end of April and Atleti falling to defeat at Athletic Club a few days earlier.

But the title dream is still alive for both and coming out on top in this head-to-head clash with a direct rival would put the winner in a strong position.

Diego Simeone’s side have the chance to go five points clear on top, but Barcelona will rise to the summit of the standings with a win.

Real Madrid then face Sevilla on Sunday in a huge weekend for the title race.

Kick-off is at 3.15pm BST and the game is being shown on LaLigaTV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Barcelona v Atletico Madrid live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a La Liga live stream in the UK

LaLigaTV has the rights to all La Liga matches in the UK – you can subscribe from £6.99 a month, and get it online, through Amazon Prime Video, Sky and Virgin Media.