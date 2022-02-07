Trending

Barnsley and Cardiff charged by FA over clashes at end of Oakwell match

Barnsley v Cardiff City – Sky Bet Championship – Oakwell Stadium
Barnsley and Cardiff have been charged by the Football Association following a stormy end to their Oakwell fixture.

The Sky Bet Championship game on February 2, which Cardiff won 1-0, saw heated scenes on the pitch at the final whistle.

Tempers continued to run high in the tunnel as Barnsley assistant manager Joseph Laumann and Cardiff boss Steve Morison were involved in an altercation before players and staff from both teams came together.

A statement from the FA read: “Barnsley FC and Cardiff City FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL Championship game on Wednesday 2 February 2022.

“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour, following the end of the fixture.

“Barnsley FC and Cardiff City FC have until Wednesday 9 February 2022 to provide their respective responses.”

