Barnsley appoint Valerien Ismael as new head coach

Barnsley have appointed Valerien Ismael as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The Frenchman has managerial experience in Germany and enjoyed success in the Europa League last year, reaching the round of 16 with LASK Linz alongside Dominik Frieser.

As a player, Ismael spent two years with Bayern Munich and also took charge of youth teams at Hannover and Wolfsburg.

Ismael, who will take over on Sunday but will watch his side at Millwall on Saturday, told the club website: “I would like to thank Paul Conway and Dane Murphy for the open and productive dialogue that we’ve had up to this point, and for the great chance that they have given me to manage in English football as the coach of Barnsley FC.

“I feel a great deal of excitement about the new position and the new challenges that it brings, and I can’t wait to get to know the team, my coaching staff, everyone who works at the club, and of course the Reds fans at Oakwell too, so that together we can get started and hit the ground running!”

Barnsley chief executive officer Dane Murphy said: “In Valerien we have a young, ambitious coach who already possesses a wealth of footballing experience across the continent. Throughout the recruitment process, he was the standout candidate and his style of play will complement our philosophy.

“Valerien is aware of the quality within our squad and with his guidance, the board believe that he is well suited to continuing our players’ development whilst simultaneously solidifying our position in the Sky Bet Championship.”

Ismael succeeds Gerhard Struber, who left to join New York Red Bulls earlier in October.