Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles earns Hungary call-up
By PA Staff published
Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has been called up by Hungary for their friendlies later this month.
The 21-year-old Bury-born player qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents and could make his international debut when the team take on Serbia in Budapest on March 24.
Marco Rossi’s side then face Northern Ireland in Belfast five days later.
Styles said on Barnsley’s official website: “To receive international recognition is one of the biggest honours in football and a proud moment for me and my family.
“I’m really excited to test myself against some of the best players in the world and looking forward to linking up with my teammates and showing what I can do.”
Styles has been with Barnsley since joining from Bury in 2018.
