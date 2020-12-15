Barnsley substitute Victor Adeboyejo secures comeback win over Preston

Victor Adeboyejo scored the winner as Barnsley came from behind to beat Preston 2-1 and secure a third straight victory.

Sean Maguire’s early goal gave Preston the lead at half-time before Alex Mowatt levelled early in the second half.

Adeboyejo netted the winning goal 10 minutes before the end after coming on as a substitute.

The visitors got off to a flying start with a goal inside the opening two minutes.

Paul Gallagher’s corner flicked off Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow and Maguire’s far-post header saw the ball cross the line despite home keeper Jack Walton’s best efforts to keep it out.

Barnsley’s Mads Andersen then put an effort wide at the far post following a Mowatt free-kick.

Callum Brittain saw his angled drive saved by Declan Rudd, and Michael Sollbauer headed wide from the resulting corner during a good spell for the home side.

Mowatt had a shot from the edge of the area charged down after receiving the ball from Conor Chaplin.

Another opening for Barnsley saw Callum Styles volley wide at the far post after meeting a cross from Chaplin.

Emil Riis Jakobsen had a chance to put Preston further ahead at the end of the first half but fired straight at Walton after finding an opening through the centre of the defence.

Mowatt struck the equaliser in the 54th minute, curling the ball beyond Rudd from 20 yards out after playing a neat one-two with Styles.

Josh Earl threatened to put the visitors back in front, firing in a low shot which was blocked by Walton and then putting the rebound over.

Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael made a double substitution just after the hour-mark, sending on Luke Thomas and Adeboyejo in place of Chaplin and Dominik Frieser.

Preston boss Alex Neil made a double switch in the 67th minute with Scott Sinclair and Joe Rafferty taking over from Jakobsen and Maguire.

Adeboyejo scored the winner in the 80th minute, producing an impressive finish from the left-hand side of the area after being set up by Woodrow.

Preston threw players forward in numbers towards the end of the game in the hope of rescuing a point, but they never threatened to penetrate the home defence.

When Sinclair looked to find a gap at the death, Andersen and Sollbauer combined to ensure there was no way through and Walton gathered the ball comfortably.