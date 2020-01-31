Bayer Leverkusen 'expecting an offer' from Liverpool for Kai Havertz - report

Liverpool have kept their spending to a minimum in the last two windows and it's believed that they may make a big signing next summer.

Kai Havertz has excelled at Bayer Leverkusen and is attracting interest from across Europe.

The 20-year-old is considered one of the hottest talents in the game and looks set to take the next step in his career.

Havertz scored 20 goals last season as he announced himself to the Bundesliga and beyond.

He's only managed to net four times this season, but his talent remains unquestioned by the clubs chasing him.

According to Bild's Christian Falke, there is a German club, a Spanish club and an English club in the running for Havertz's signature.

The German club was revealed to be Bayern Munich, who have a reputation for raiding the Bundesliga for it's best young talent.

Havertz has commented on the links to Bayern, saying that such rumours are natural.

"They're probably the biggest club in Germany and there are many players that were very successful at a young age that went there," Havertz told Marca.

"Therefore, I get linked with Bayern, but we'll see what happens.

"There are players that want to stay close to their family and others say, 'I want to live in another country'. There's something clear: if you want to be a star in Germany, you can't go wrong with Bayern."

Falke reported that the English club was Liverpool and that Leverkusen are 'expecting' a bid from the Premier League leaders.

The Spanish club, however, remains a mystery but previous reports have linked Havertz to the La Liga 'big two' Barcelona and Real Madrid.

