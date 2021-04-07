Bayern Munich v PSG live stream: how to watch the Champions League wherever you are in the world

Bayern Munich v PSG live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 7 April, 8pm GMT

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to avenge last season’s Champions League final defeat by Bayern Munich when they take on the holders on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition with a minimum of fuss, overcoming Barcelona 5-2 on aggregate thanks largely to a brilliant performance in the first leg at the Camp Nou.

Things have not gone entirely swimmingly since then, though, and there could be a hangover from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Lille in Ligue 1. That result leaves PSG three points adrift of top spot as the business end of the campaign approaches, with Monaco and Lyon both within touching distance of the champions.

A best-case scenario this season would see PSG win both Ligue 1 and the Champions League, but it is entirely plausible that they could miss out on both prizes. Pochettino was only appointed in January and he will be in charge at the Parc des Princes next term come what may, but ending the season without either the Ligue 1 or Champions League trophy in the cabinet would see questions asked of Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

Bayern edged out RB Leipzig 1-0 on Saturday to move one step closer to another Bundesliga title. It is hard to see Hansi Flick’s men slipping up from here, so Bayern now have the opportunity to turn their attention towards the Champions League. They are second-favourites to win the tournament according to the bookmakers, with the German giants seeking to become only the second team to retain the trophy since the competition was revamped in 1992.

Bayern have been dealt a major blow in the run-up to this tie, with Robert Lewandowski set to miss both legs. Douglas Costa and Corentin Tolisso are also sidelined with injury.

PSG will have to make do without Marco Verratti and Alessandro Florenzi, both of whom have tested positive for COVID-19. Juan Bernat is injured and Leandro Paredes is suspended.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Bayern Munich v PSG live stream from outside your country

