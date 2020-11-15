Belgium vs England live stream: how to watch the UEFA Nations League wherever you are in the world

Belgium vs England live stream, Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday 15 November, 19.45pm GMT

Victory over Belgium on Sunday would be a major boost to England's chances of finishing top of their Nations League group.

Gareth Southgate's side looked to have taken control of Group A2 with an impressive 2-1 victory over Belgium last month, but a 1-0 loss to Denmark blew the section wide open. England now head into their final two games two points adrift of Belgium, with Denmark ahead of the Three Lions due to a superior head-to-head record. There is everything to play for, then, but defeat in Leuven would end England's chances of qualifying for the Nations League Finals.

Belgium were handed a reprieve when England slipped up against Denmark, and it is they who are favourites to finish on top of Group A2. They have amassed nine points from 12 to date and will feel the loss to England was an aberration; indeed, their previous defeat was a 5-2 reverse against Switzerland almost two years ago. With Denmark to come next week, a draw here would be enough provided they go on to beat Kasper Hjulmand's charges.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been forced to withdraw from the England squad after injuring his calm in Premier League action at the weekend. Kyle Walker has earned a recall after an impressive start to the season, and Jack Grealish will hope to be involved after impressing in an England shirt last month. Harry Kane will earn his 50th cap this week - either against the Republic of Ireland or Belgium - and Jordan Pickford will hope to keep his place between the sticks despite his struggles so far in 2020/21.

Eden Hazard is fit again and could be a thorn in England's side here. Romelu Lukaku and Dries Mertens have also been included in Roberto Martinez's squad, so Belgium will not be short of firepower. As is the case at club level, Kevin De Bruyne is his country's creator-in-chief.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

