Top six Premier League clubs all chasing transfer for Brighton defender Ben White

A remarkable transfer battle is emerging between every team who finished in the Premier League top six last season, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Leicester and Tottenham all looking to land Brighton defender Ben White.

On top of that, Leeds – where White spent on loan over the last year – are also interested in taking on the 22-year-old permanently.

Marcelo Bielsa's newly-promoted side have reportedly made a £35m bid for the central defender, but the Seagulls have a £50m price tag on their player.

And with fellow Brighton defender Lewis Dunk linked with Chelsea, they may be keen to shore up their current defensive options.

But according to today's Sun, every team in the top six is also tracking White – which will make Brighton manager Graham Potter more determined to stick to the valuation.

It seems unlikely that Leeds' interest will wane quickly,

Liverpool are supposedly the side with the strongest interest after Leeds, after the departure of back-up centre-half Dejan Lovren this summer.

The position has become a bit of a headache for Pep Guardiola in the past couple of years: talismanic captain Vincent Kompany wasn't replaced last summer, 19-year-old Eric Garcia is expected to leave the Etihad soon, John Stones has fallen out of favour, and Fernandinho is both 35 and a midfielder.

