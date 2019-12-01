Benik Afobe announces death of two-year-old daughter

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe is mourning the death of his daughter Amora.

The 26-year-old released a statement on Sunday, saying he and his family were “devastated and heartbroken” after their two-year-old girl died on Friday following an infection.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Afobe family have today confirmed the devastating news that their first child, their beloved daughter Amora, 2, passed away late on Friday evening,” the statement read.

“Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection. Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and despite doctors doing absolutely everything that they possibly could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.

“The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken, and would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”