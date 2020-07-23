Beram Kayal to leave Brighton at the end of the season

Brighton have announced midfielder Beram Kayal will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Israel international Kayal has not featured for the Seagulls since May 2019 and spent time on loan at Championship club Charlton earlier this campaign before returning to undergo groin surgery.

The 32-year-old made 131 Albion appearances after joining from Celtic in January 2015, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League under Chris Hughton in 2017.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter told the club website: “The last few months have been tough for Beram because of injury, and I appreciate his first-team opportunities have been limited, but his professionalism and attitude during my time here has been first class.

“I know he was an important player for the club, and that he will always be highly regarded by Albion fans for the part he played in getting the team promoted to and then established in the Premier League.

“On behalf of everyone here, I would like to wish him every success in the future.”